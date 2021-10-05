UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Jabs Cut US Senior Deaths By 39,000 In First 5 Months Of 2021 - Health Dept.

A study of COVID-19 among Americans aged 65 and above covering the first five months of the year showed that vaccinations prevented hundreds of thousands of new infections and scores of deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a report on Tuesday

"The study, which was conducted by researchers with HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), found that vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021," a press release summarizing the report said.

Medicare is the US universal health insurance system for seniors, beginning at age 65.

During the first nine months of the pandemic, before vaccines became available, nearly 80 percent of more than 352,000 deaths from COVID-19 were among people at least 65 years old, the release said.

For the period of January to May 2021, vaccination levels for seniors grew from 1% to about 80%, according to the release.

