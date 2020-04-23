COVID-19 Kills More People of Color in UK Than Whites - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) People belonging to ethnic minorities have been dying from the coronavirus infection at disproportionately higher rates in the United Kingdom than white communities, according to a statistical analysis compiled by The Guardian.

After analyzing two data sets and two batches of analysis, including from the NHS covering deaths in hospitals up to April 19 and deaths recorded on death certificates up until 3 April, the newspaper found that people from minority groups appear to be over-represented among the coronavirus deaths by as much as 27 percent.

According to the findings, of 12,593 patients who died in hospitals of England, 19 percent were Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) even though these groups constitute only 15 percent of the general population.

Another finding was that areas with high ethnic minority populations in England and Wales tend to have higher mortality rates, as of five London districts with the highest death rates, three - namely, Harrow, Brent and Barnet - are with high BAME populations.

Similarly, the newspaper found that a high proportion of BAME residents was the strongest predictor of a high COVID-19 death rate.

In concrete figures, it comes down to every 10 percent increase in ethnic minority residents bringing about 2.9 more COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people.

The newspaper said it also took into account such factors as population density and age to explain the correlation between ethnicity and death rate.

It was not until this past Monday that the UK health authorities provided a breakdown of coronavirus deaths by ethnic minorities for the first time, revealing that London and the West Midlands account for roughly half of all death.

According to the latest situation update from the UK Department of Health and Social Care on Wednesday, 133,495 coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak, including 18,100 fatalities recorded in hospitals.