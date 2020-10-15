COVID-19 Leads to 60% Increase in Children Needing Aid in West Africa - Humanitarian Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Lockdowns in four West Africa nations to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic have lead to a 60 percent increase in hunger, with an estimated $4.8 million children requiring outside aid to survive, Save the Children said on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 has deepened a food, education and healthcare crisis affecting the poorest and most vulnerable communities in four countries in West Africa. An estimated 4.8 million children under 15 in Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Chad, need help to survive and stay in school. This marks a 60 percent increase since the coronavirus pandemic swept the world," the humanitarian organization aid in a statement.

Families already struggling were forced into difficult choices, "like reducing their exposure to coronavirus by staying at home and going hungry, or going out to find work and feeding their families," the release said.

The number of affected children in the two worst affected countries, Niger and Chad increased 176 percent and 169 percent respectively due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the release.

Save the Children called for an urgent scaling up of basic humanitarian services in the region, including food and healthcare for vulnerable communities. Failure to act could lead to hundreds, potentially thousands, of preventable child deaths, the agency warned.