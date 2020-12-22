UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Leaves Almost 80,000 People In Japan Unemployed - Reports

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare found that 78,153 people faced or were about to face unemployment between the end of January and December 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the NHK news agency, the group of non-regular workers and part-time workers showed the highest number of unemployed people (37,460), while the most affected industry was the manufacturing sector, with 15,672 jobs lost. The Japanese capital of Tokyo had the largest number of people laid off, at 19,005.

Ministry officials believe that these results are underestimated because they covered only cases registered by the regional labor bureaus and public job placement offices, the agency added.

The Japanese government helps unemployed people find new jobs and encourages businesses to use state support measures.

