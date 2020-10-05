COVID-19 Likely Peaked in Palestine in September, Daily Cases on Decline Ambassador

The Palestinian authorities took extended control measures and believe that the ongoing coronavirus epidemic reached its peak in September, registering a decrease in daily cases of COVID-19, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Palestinian authorities took extended control measures and believe that the ongoing coronavirus epidemic reached its peak in September, registering a decrease in daily cases of COVID-19, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

On Monday, Palestine reported a total of 521 cases of COVID-19, including 11 fatalities.

In mid-September, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Palestine reached over 1,000 confirmed cases daily.

"The indicators are positive and I hope we passed the peak. There are extra measures by our government to deal with the virus but I hope we are moving in the right direction," Nofal said.

As of Monday, Palestine has reported a total of 52,954 cumulative cases of COVID-19, including 402 fatalities.