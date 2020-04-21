UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Likely To Affect Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Nations Hit By Food Crises - Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:01 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to put a strain on the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the countries most affected by food crises, the report, published by the Global Network against Food Crises on Tuesday, said

According to the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC) 2020, there are 135 million acutely food-insecure people in 55 countries and territories, which is the highest number in the four years of the GRFC's existence. The data was collected throughout 2019.

"A major compounding factor for food-crisis countries is that the pandemic is likely to have significant repercussions on the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Resources may be diverted to support COVID-19 efforts, affecting budgets for assistance. Movement restrictions are likely to affect the mobility of supplies and staff including the ability to conduct field work. Humanitarian delivery costs may increase as a result," the section of the report analyzing how the pandemic might contribute to the perpetuation or deterioration of food crisis, read.

The 15-member Global Network against Food Crises is an international alliance working to address the causes of extreme hunger. It was launched by the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the UN's World Food Programme in 2016.

