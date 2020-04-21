COVID-19 Likely to Increase Home Violence, Social Tensions in Food-Crisis Nations - Report

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to aggravate social tensions and conflict in countries facing acute food crisis, leading to unrest in refugee camps because of the lack of food and to increased violence and exploitation at home because of the confinement measures, the report, released by the Global Network against Food Crises on Tuesday, said

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to aggravate social tensions and conflict in countries facing acute food crisis, leading to unrest in refugee camps because of the lack of food and to increased violence and exploitation at home because of the confinement measures, the report, released by the Global Network against Food Crises on Tuesday, said.

"COVID-19 could create the conditions for social and political unrest, especially in the most vulnerable food-crisis countries. Uncertainty of future impacts of the pandemic combined with restrictions on movement, soaring unemployment, limited access to food, and the erosion of already fragile livelihoods may generate discontent, fueling violence and conflict. A lack of food/goods in refugee camps may increase tension among refugees and host communities," the section of the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC) 2020 analyzing how the outbreak might contribute to the perpetuation or deterioration of food crisis, read.

The report added that violence and exploitation, including sexual abuse, are likely to go up during the pandemic due to increased confinement and exposure to perpetrators, stress, and reduced income and access to basic needs.

"Many children who are no longer attending school during the day face increased protection risks at home," it said.

According to the report, called Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC) 2020, there are 135 million acutely food-insecure people in 55 countries and territories, which is the highest number in the four years of the GRFC's existence. The data was collected throughout 2019.

The 15-member Global Network against Food Crises is an international alliance working to address the causes of extreme hunger. It was launched by the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the UN's World Food Programme in 2016.