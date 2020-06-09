COVID-19 Lockdown Likely Boosted Exposure of Racial Issues, Triggering Massive Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The prolonged lockdown measures and self-isolation requirement to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease could have helped raise awareness of racial injustices in recent weeks, leading to the outpour of anger during the massive global anti-racism protests, experts have told Sputnik.

In response to the tragic death in US police custody of George Floyd, an African American man, thousands of angry protesters of different ethnicities took to the streets in a large number of cities both in the United States and Europe to demand racial equality and social justice.

The massive protests took place as most of those cities were still battling the spread of COVID-19 and large public gatherings, such as the protests, could increase the risks of more infections.

The majority of the protesters were younger people who faced significant economic difficulties during the 2-3 months of lockdown introduced by the authorities to combat COVID-19, as most of those who have their lost income had accumulated less savings amounts than the older generations.

IMPROVED AWARENESS UNDER LOCKDOWN

Speculations have begun to emerge on whether some of the anger expressed during the anti-racism protests had resulted from the frustrations accumulated during the prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, racial issue experts argued that the forced quarantine and isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns simply gave people more opportunities to read and understand the racial injustices taking place around them.

"With the COVID-19 situation and the fact that people are staying at home now, they're much more likely to watch the news and see what's going on. They're outraged by what they're seeing. Black people have been telling everybody for a long time that this has been going on. I think some white people, not all, are in denial and say 'it can't be that bad' and they tried to blame the victims on some level. Now, they realized the systematic violence towards black people in this country has been an ongoing problem," Elwood Watson, a professor of history and African American studies at East Tennessee State University, told Sputnik.

The scholar suggested that if the incident involving Floyd happened 25 years ago when there were no smartphones, the officer responsible for the death would not have been charged like he was today.

"Racism has been in America since the beginning of the country. It's nothing new. Violence racism has always been towards black people. But now, with video cameras, social media and the internet, it certainly exposes racism much quicker than it did when you didn't have those resources," he said.

Professor Watson noted that even small towns in which most residents are white also began to have anti-racism protests thanks to the improved awareness of racial injustices.

Other US scholars pointed out that COVID-19's threats to people's health may have given them reasons to reevaluate their priorities in life and decide to fight for the right causes.

"This is based solely on my opinion and not research, but I think it's possible that the pandemic and lockdown have confronted people with their own mortality and forced them to consider their values and priorities.

A sense of our limited time on earth and re-connection with deeper values may be part of why people are now ready to take a stand, including risking their own health to protest," David Cates, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations at the Department of Psychiatry under the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told Sputnik.

Nevertheless, the psychologist acknowledged the impact of prolonged quarantine and lockdown on people's mental health.

"There is substantial data that quarantine can lead to symptoms of posttraumatic stress, depression and anxiety. And both quantitative and qualitative-phenomenological studies of people in quarantine suggest that loneliness, boredom and isolation are also common," he said.

When African Americans were unfairly targeted, attacked or killed by US police officers in recent years, a series of policies were introduced as part of the efforts to improve transparency and supervision over the police forces.

For example, police officers were required to wear a bodycam to record the encounters at work and they had to go through racial sensitivity training before being allowed to patrol the streets.

However, the recent tragic death of Floyd showed that those measures were not enough to root out racist attitudes among the US police force.

Professor Watson argued that the key to bringing systemic changes was to hold the officers committing those offenses accountable.

"The officer involved in Floyd's case had 18 previous violations of police misconduct. He figured nothing was going to happen to him and he could get away with it. This time, he was being video taped and several people watching him in broad daylight, he thought he was going to get away with it. That's how arrogant he was," he said.

The expert stressed that the officer responsible had to be charged and prosecuted strictly in accordance with the law.

Amid the massive protests in Minneapolis, where Floyd's case took place, a number of local activist organizations have called on the city to "defund" its police force.

Professor Watson explained that the proposed change to the funding of the police forces in the city was aimed at reducing the excessive firepower of the local police and was not for the purpose of disbanding the police entirely.

"In Minneapolis, they started calling for 'defunding' the police. You have to understand what that means. It doesn't mean no police on the street. What they're saying is, as police officers, they don't need heavy weapons like tanks and they'll be taking away some of the heavy automatic firepower some of the police have. That's what it means," he said.

The expert stressed that the proposal to "defund" the police should not be misinterpreted as efforts to disband the police force altogether.

Professor Watson added that he was inspired by the passion and commitment the protesters demonstrated and believed they truly wanted to demand serious and significant changes in social and racial justice.