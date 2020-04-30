UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Lockdowns In Europe Lead To 11,000 Fewer Air Pollution Deaths - Research Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

COVID-19 Lockdowns In Europe Lead to 11,000 Fewer Air Pollution Deaths - Research Center

Lockdowns implemented across Europe to curb the spread of COVID-19 have caused 11,000 fewer air pollution deaths over a 30-day period as oil and coal consumption have dropped dramatically across the continent, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Lockdowns implemented across Europe to curb the spread of COVID-19 have caused 11,000 fewer air pollution deaths over a 30-day period as oil and coal consumption have dropped dramatically across the continent, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report on Thursday.

According to CREA, coal power generation and oil consumption have fallen by roughly a third in Europe over the preceding 30 days, as passenger planes have been left grounded by the lockdown measures and businesses and industry have stopped operations.

This has led to a 40 percent reduction in the average level of nitrogen dioxide pollution, CREA stated, resulting in 11,000 fewer deaths due to air pollution.

The reduction in air pollution has also resulted in 6,000 fewer new cases of asthma among children and 600 fewer premature births, CREA stated.

Portugal recorded the biggest decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels in Europe, as a 58 percent drop was recorded.

In Germany, nitrogen dioxide levels fell by 27 percent over the preceding 30 days due to the lockdown measures. In the UK, the corresponding fall was 36 percent, and a 44 percent decline was observed in France.

According to a 2019 report by the European Environment Agency, air pollution caused roughly 400,000 premature deaths in the European Union in 2016.

Countries across Europe implemented tough lockdown measures in March designed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak. In total, more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the European Union, UK, and countries of the European Economic Area.

Related Topics

UK Europe France European Union Oil Germany March 2016 2019 Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

19 minutes ago

Wall Street Down 1% After Data Showing 30 Million ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Minister Says Coronavirus Should N ..

1 minute ago

Rs 720,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

1 minute ago

No threat to 18th Constitutional Amendment: Haleem ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore recovers 12 stol ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.