COVID-19 May Have Originated In Chinese Lab, But No Evidence It Was Bioweapon - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:34 PM

The novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, but there is no evidence it was a bioweapon or intentionally released, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"The bottom line is we don't know conclusively, but the possibility that it originated in a lab is very clear and very real," Blinken said during an interview with India Today. "That's also separate from the question of whether this had anything to do with a biological weapon and anything to do with intentional actions by a country to develop it, use it, release it.

No US agency has found evidence of COVID-19 being released intentionally as a biological weapon, Blinken added.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency assesses that the COVID-19� pandemic "most likely" originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. Other intelligence agencies have tied the novel coronavirus to a market in Wuhan.

