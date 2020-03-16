Israelis finally have a shot in getting a much-awaited government after three inconclusive rounds of voting as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist opponent Benny Gantz signal the possibility of a unity government in face of the novel coronavirus emergency in the country, but the two's mutual resentment and political ambitions pose a serious threat to possible coalition talks, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Israelis finally have a shot in getting a much-awaited government after three inconclusive rounds of voting as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist opponent Benny Gantz signal the possibility of a unity government in face of the novel coronavirus emergency in the country, but the two's mutual resentment and political ambitions pose a serious threat to possible coalition talks, experts told Sputnik.

After Netanyahu invited Gantz, the former army chief who leads the Blue and White alliance, to form an emergency government "for a limited time" in a televised address on Thursday, it seemed that the global COVID-19 pandemic has done what the three rounds of elections could not, prompting the Israeli prime minister and his main rival to finally overcome their differences at least for now and form a long-pending government.

On Sunday, Gantz won a mandate to form a government with a thin margin of 61 out of 120 recommendations, getting backing from both Arab lawmakers, the Joint List party, and Avigdor Lieberman, who leads the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. The same day, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin summoned both Gantz and Netanyahu for three-way talks on a national unity government, with the two rivals subsequently releasing a joint statement saying that they agreed on a soon meeting with between their negotiating teams.

After receiving the mandate to form a government at an official ceremony on Monday, the Blue and White leader pledged to take every effort to form a "broad and patriotic government" within days.

Meir Elran, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, stressed that the chances for forming a new government comprising both Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Blue and White, as well as its possible form, largely depended on the modalities that each of the teams would offer.

"What is the meaning of such a coalition and what will be their responsibilities, who is who is going to be prime minister and for how long, whether we're going to have a rotation or not all those questions are very significant to evaluate the chances of having such a coalition," Elran told Sputnik, adding that there was still a wide gap in how the opposing sides answer to those questions.

While admitting that it would be difficult for both sides to strike a coalition deal at this point, the expert, however, did not completely rule out such a possibility.

"The two sides not only do not want to have a fourth round of voting but also none of them wants to be blamed for causing this eventually.

Each of the two sides is very cautious not to appear as one that is blocking the formation of such a government, so I think it is a very dynamic situation," Elran said.

Ksenia Svetlova, the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya expert and former Israeli parliament member, on the other hand, was more pessimistic, saying that the last week's announcements were more of a political ploy rather than an actual breakthrough in the political deadlock.

"When and if there is a real emergency, there will be more chances for forming such a government. Right now, these are just political intrigues," Svetlova told Sputnik.

She underlined that joining the Netanyahu-led government would be political suicide for Gantz because "voters cast their ballots for him not to join Netanyahu, but to replace him," while the Israeli prime minister would hardly consider any other form of government that the one led by him.

According to Elran, rather a toxic election campaigning and harsh accusations against each other in the past months was also casting a shadow on coalition talks between Netanyahu and Gantz.

"There is very unpleasant sense of distrust of both sides. They still have not recuperated from the very long and nasty election campaign, in which the accusations were not very respectful. I think that it would take them some time to overcome the grudges and the implications of such a campaign and very hostile situation between the two sides," the expert said.

Svetlova pointed out that the Blue and White alliance's recent move to request a vote to replace Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, loyal to Netanyahu, may significantly change the balance of power in the country.

"The replacement of a speaker is a very important change for the Knesset ... If Gantz succeeds, he can make the parliament take his party's side. They will be able to form a Knesset commission and make decisions, even if there is no government, on certain bills ... It may help Blue and White to strengthen their positions if they take over the Knesset, they will have better negotiating position in talks with Netanyahu," Svetlova said.

Israelis went to the polls for the third time in less than a year on March 2 after the previous elections failed to produce a clear winner. Netanyahu's center-right Likud won the biggest share of seats but again fell short of a majority.