UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 May Undermine Male Fertility - Russian Health Ministry Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

COVID-19 May Undermine Male Fertility - Russian Health Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Men who have been infected with the coronavirus may face reduced fertility, the chief specialist in Pediatric Gynecology of the Russian Health Ministry, Elena Uvarova, said on Tuesday.

"By the way, today's infertility issues ” especially male infertility ” have manifested to a greater extent due to COVID-19. Data shows that the COVID-19 [results in] a sperm quality reduction of 38 percent," Uvarova said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

There has been a debate regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on male fertility since the new coronavirus was first detected. Earlier in the month, researchers from the Tufts Medical Center in Boston and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan published a study presenting an analysis of samples from 11 patients who died from COVID-19 in Wuhan and suggesting that the virus could harm tissues involved in sperm and testosterone production without actually infecting their cells.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Died Wuhan Male Boston May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

26 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

41 minutes ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.