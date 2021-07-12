UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Measures Contributing To Largest Increase In Hunger In Decades - UN Food Agency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

The coronavirus pandemic measures implemented in 2020 have been exacerbated and are now resulting in the largest increase in undernourishment and hunger in decades, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic measures implemented in 2020 have been exacerbated and are now resulting in the largest increase in undernourishment and hunger in decades, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said on Monday.

"World hunger increased in 2020 under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. After remaining virtually unchanged for five years, the prevalence of undernourishment (PoU) increased from 8.4 to around 9.9 percent in just one year," the report said. "Economic downturns in 2020, including those resulting from COVID-19 containment measures, contributed to one of the largest increases in world hunger in decades, affecting almost all low- and middle-income countries.

The report found that between 720 and 811 million people in the world faced hunger in 2020, an increase of 161 million from 2019. As many as 21 percent of the population in Africa as well as 9 percent in Asia and in Latin America and the Caribbean were affected by the consequences of the pandemic measures coupled with a number of permanent causes of food insecurity.

The report concluded with an estimate that the world is not on track to meet the set goal of ending world hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

