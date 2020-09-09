LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that a ban on social gatherings of more than six people will be re-imposed in England from Monday, as the UK recorded a further 2,659 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and another eight deaths.

"From Monday 'the rule of six' will be introduced in England," Johnson said a press briefing held at the government's headquarters in Downing Street.

He explained that the new measure, which will replace current guidance allowing gatherings of up to 30 people, means that two households cannot meet if they make a group bigger than six.

Those who break the rules can be dispersed, fined and arrested, Johnson added.

He also assured the public that he felt "sorry" for having to impose such restrictions again, but "as your prime minister I must do what is necessary," he said.

Weddings, funerals, religious services, schools and workplaces will be exempted to follow the "rule of six" restrictions as long as social distancing measures are observed.

Johnson also stressed that schools would be closed only as a "very, very last resort."

Although the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases is registered across the UK, where over 2,400 coronavirus cases have been recorded for the fourth day in a row, the government's restriction on social gatherings will only be enforced in England, because the semi-autonomous authorities of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland follow their own rules when dealing with the COVID-19.

With Wednesday's figures, the country's total number of people that have been infected with the novel coronavirus stands now 355,219, while the death toll has climbed to 41,594.