UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Measures Reimposed In England As UK's Cases Jump Over 2,400 For 4th Day In Row

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

COVID-19 Measures Reimposed in England as UK's Cases Jump Over 2,400 for 4th Day in Row

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that a ban on social gatherings of more than six people will be re-imposed in England from Monday, as the UK recorded a further 2,659 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and another eight deaths.

"From Monday 'the rule of six' will be introduced in England," Johnson said a press briefing held at the government's headquarters in Downing Street.

He explained that the new measure, which will replace current guidance allowing gatherings of up to 30 people, means that two households cannot meet if they make a group bigger than six.

Those who break the rules can be dispersed, fined and arrested, Johnson added.

He also assured the public that he felt "sorry" for having to impose such restrictions again, but "as your prime minister I must do what is necessary," he said.

Weddings, funerals, religious services, schools and workplaces will be exempted to follow the "rule of six" restrictions as long as social distancing measures are observed.

Johnson also stressed that schools would be closed only as a "very, very last resort."

Although the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases is registered across the UK, where over 2,400 coronavirus cases have been recorded for the fourth day in a row, the government's restriction on social gatherings will only be enforced in England, because the semi-autonomous authorities of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland follow their own rules when dealing with the COVID-19.

With Wednesday's figures, the country's total number of people that have been infected with the novel coronavirus stands now 355,219, while the death toll has climbed to 41,594.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wales Ireland United Kingdom From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

28 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

43 minutes ago

Model Courts decided 272 Cases

5 minutes ago

Decision to re-open educational institutions Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Ehtisham Anwar appointed sec education South Pu ..

5 minutes ago

Jinah was strong advocate of women's rights, equal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.