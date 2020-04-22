UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Model Warns Failure To Release Inmates Can Boost US Toll By 100,000 - ACLU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:20 PM

COVID-19 Model Warns Failure to Release Inmates Can Boost US Toll by 100,000 - ACLU

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) could claim 100,000 lives more than present projections if jail populations are not dramatically and immediately reduced, according to a new epidemiological model developed by researchers partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU warned in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) could claim 100,000 lives more than present projections if jail populations are not dramatically and immediately reduced, according to a new epidemiological model developed by researchers partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU warned in a press release on Wednesday.

"The revolving doors of jails make them a tinderbox for COVID-19 spread within our communities," ACLU Justice Division Director Udi Ofer said in the release. "We are likely facing massive loss of life - both in jails and in communities around the country - if dramatic steps aren't taken to reduce the incarcerated population in this country."

On the flip side, aggressive action and policy change could save as many as 23,000 people in jail and 76,000 in the broader community if arrests are halted for anything but the five percent of crimes defined as most serious by the FBI - including murder, rape and aggravated assault - and double the rate of release for those already detained, the release said.

The ACLU noted in the release that US states that have begun to reduce their jail populations are quantifiably saving lives. Colorado, for example, has so far achieved a 31 percent reduction in jail population. The model found this likely will save 1,100 lives reducing total lives lost in the state by 25 percent, the release said.

The United States is the largest incarcerator in the world, with nearly 740,000 people in jail on any given day. Moreover, 40 percent of all inmates suffer from at least one chronic health condition, such as asthma or diabetes, which increases the severity of the coronavirus disease, according to the release.

