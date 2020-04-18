COVID-19 Morbidity in Moscow Increasing, Not in Geometric Progression - Moscow Mayor

UrduPoint.com
Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

The coronavirus cases in Moscow are growing, but not exponentially and far from the worst case scenario, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The coronavirus cases in Moscow are growing, but not exponentially and far from the worst case scenario, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"The morbidity in the city is growing, but not exponentially and far from the worst-case scenario, as we see it, say, in New York, very similar to Moscow in terms of population size and structure," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

