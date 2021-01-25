UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 More Prevalent Among Pregnant Women Than In General Population - Health Ministry

Mon 25th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Pregnant women suffer from the coronavirus infection more often than the general population as a whole, according to recommendations released by the Russian Health Ministry.

"The group with the highest risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19 are pregnant women over 35 who are overweight (BMI [body mass index] 25-29), obese (BMI 30 or more), suffer from diabetes and chronic arterial hypertension before pregnancy," the ministry's guidelines say.

According to the health ministry, an additional factor for increased risk of contracting COVID-19 for pregnant women is working in health care or other social professions.

"It has been shown that the incidence of COVID-19 ... in pregnant women is significantly higher than in the general population," the ministry's guidelines say.

