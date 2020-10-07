COVID-19 Mortality Declines as World Gets Better in Combating Virus - WHO

The mortality rate of the coronavirus is shrinking because the health systems around the world are advancing in dealing with the ongoing pandemic, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) expert on epidemiology, said on Wednesday

"Our mortality rates are reducing. But that's not because the virus changes. That is because we are doing better.

And that to me is an incredible sign of hope," van Kerkhove said during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan, the WHO's executive director.

The epidemiologist added that health experts now have improved equipment and diagnostics to detect active cases. According to van Kerkhove, accumulated experience helps doctors in treating coronavirus-positive patients.

The WHO expert also said that access to oxygen for people who arrive at medical facilities and access to dexamethasone to critically ill patients "saves lives."