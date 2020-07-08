COVID-19 Mortality in France Up by 54% Among Maghreb-Born, 22% Among Natives - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The mortality rate has increased in France amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the outbreak seems to have mostly affected the country's residents born in Africa or Asia, according to the INSEE statistics agency, which said on Tuesday that deaths among residents of the country born in Maghreb states has grown by 54 percent, compared to an increase of 22 percent among the natives of France.

According to a report by the INSEE, the mortality rate from all causes in France increased by 25 percent to 129,000 deaths from March-April 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, compared to 102,800 for the same period in 2019. However, the increase since the same period of last year observed for people born abroad is twice as strong as for the native French, 48 percent against to 22 percent, respectively.

"The increase in deaths is the strongest for people born in Africa: +54 percent for people born in the Maghreb countries (Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, with 8,300 deaths in March-April 2020 against 5,400 in March-April 2019) and +114 percent for those born in other African countries (2,000 deaths against 900).

The increase is also high for people from Asia (+91 percent, with 1,600 deaths compared to 800)," the statement read.

The mortality rate among people born outside of France in Europe, the Americas or Oceania is close to that among the native French, the agency added.

The INSEE attributes a higher death toll among foreigners in France to the fact that they reside in more densely populated regions of the country, in particular, Il-de-France. However, the agency stated that the mortality of those born in France was also strong during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Living conditions, the use of public transport and professional occupation were among the factors that resulted in the higher numbers of those deceased among those born France, as well.

In particular, people of African origin are most often the "key workers," whose job reduce the possibilities of social distancing and thus increases the risk of being infected. They work as health stuff, deliverers, sellers, postmen, cleaners, public transport and emergency workers.

As of Tuesday, the French authorities have reported 205,597 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 29,923.