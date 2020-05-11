COVID-19 Mortality Rate in Russia 7.4 Times Below Global Average - Golikova

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Russia is 7.4 times lower than the average one in the rest of the world, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The COVID-19 mortality rate in Russia is 7.4 times lower than the average one in the rest of the world, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"I would also like to note that the decrease of the share of pneumonia from 25 percent to 20.6 percent among infected people, an almost ninefold reduction of the period from the date of illness onset and hospitalization as well as a 2.6-fold slowdown of the pace of increase in new cases have allowed us to have quite a low mortality rate in the Russian Federation, which is now 7.

4 times lower than in the rest of the world on average," Golikova said at a meeting on the coronavirus situation in Russia.

She stressed the need to push the mortality rate further down.

As for the daily coronavirus case growth rate in the country, it has slowed to 5.6 percent as of Monday, the deputy prime minister noted, adding that some Russian regions were still showing a high pace.