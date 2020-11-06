UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Mortality Unaffected By Hydroxychloroquine Use Ahead Of Exposure - Study

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

COVID-19 Mortality Unaffected by Hydroxychloroquine Use Ahead of Exposure - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The use of the Hydroxychloroquine drug before exposure to the coronavirus has no effect on mortality, according to a study, published in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday.

At the early stages of the pandemic, some experts have suggested hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 or a possible prevention method. Nonetheless, several studies showed no benefit of hydroxychloroquine use after exposure to the coronavirus.

However, the possibility of the use of the drag to prevent COVID-19 was still on the table so a team of scientists, including epidemiologist Christopher Rentsch, conducted a population study using the OpenSAFELY platform, that has a database capturing 40 percent of the population of England. The database included 30,569 patients suffering from rheumatic arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus that were taking hydroxychloroquine six months before the coronavirus pandemic and 164,068 patients with the same rheumatic diseases who did not use the drag.

"The study found no significant difference in standardised cumulative COVID-19 mortality associated with hydroxychloroquine use (0·23% among hydroxychloroquine users and 0·22% among non-users) with an adjusted hazard ratio of 1·03 (95% CI 0·80-1·33) ... Additionally, no difference was seen in non-COVID-19 mortality associated with hydroxychloroquine use," the study said, as quoted by The Lancet.

Moreover, Rentsch told The Telegraph that scientists found "no association between hydroxychloroquine use and Covid mortality."

In May, The Lancet published an article that suggested that coronavirus patients who received hydroxychloroquine were dying at higher rates than other individuals with the disease, prompting the World Health Organization to halt trials of the medication on COVID-19 patients.

