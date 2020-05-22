UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Mutability Level Low, Yet Impact Of Mutations Unclear - Russian Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The novel coronavirus is not characterized by high level of mutability, but it is still difficult to assess the impact of several dozens of mutations that have already occurred on its ability to infect people and cause diseases of varying severity, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik in an interview.

"It is absolutely for sure that the virus does not have a high level of mutability ... It is even impossible to compare it today with the flu virus. Another thing is that even those several dozens of mutations that have been studied until now, and that is a normal situation for any microorganism, cannot be evaluated in terms of the effect on the change in the capabilities of this virus - to affect people, cause serious or less serious diseases," Popova said.

She added that this information was confirmed by most countries that can sequence and analyze the virus.

