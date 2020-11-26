(@FahadShabbir)

Mutations of COVID-19 may require repeated vaccinations just the same way as it happens to the situation with flu, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said at a briefing on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Mutations of COVID-19 may require repeated vaccinations just the same way as it happens to the situation with flu, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said at a briefing on Thursday.

"One reason you may have to have multiple vaccinations, is because of mutation as with flu, but another one is that there are many diseases where you have top up the vaccine on a regular basis ... There are two possible reasons we may have to have a situation where people are not vaccinated just on one course of vaccination, but we may have to repeat it subsequently," Whitty said.