COVID-19 'Mutations of Concern' Found in Bristol, Liverpool - UK Health Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that new cases of the novel coronavirus with "mutations of concern" have been detected in Bristol and Liverpool, with the two cities joining other areas in England where a mass COVID-19 testing program is being implemented to find the South African virus strain.

"We have also seen 11 cases of mutations of concern in Bristol and 32 in Liverpool, and are taking the same approach. In all these areas it is imperative that people must stay at home and only leave home where it is absolutely essential," Hancock told Parliament.

The door-to-door testing began on Tuesday in eight areas of north London and southeast England where 105 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa including 11 cases which don't appear to have any links to international travel have been recently detected.

"In those areas where this variant has been found we're putting in extra testing and sequencing every positive test," the minister said, urging people in the infected areas to get tested as soon as possible even without symptoms.

A government scientific adviser warned on Tuesday that the mutation of most concern seen in the South African and Brazilian variants has also been identified in the coronavirus strain found in Kent, England.

"The mutation of most concern, which we call E484K, has also occurred spontaneously in the new Kent strain in parts of the country too," Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told BBC radio.

With over 3,8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 106,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the UK has seen the highest number of fatalities in Europe and ranks fifth in the world among the worst affected countries after the US, Brazil, Mexico and India.

In his statement in Parliament, Hancock also said that with some 9.2 million people vaccinated so far, the government is confident of being able to immunize the 15 million people in the top four priority groups - over 70s, health and care workers and vulnerable patients - by mid-February.