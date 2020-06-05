UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Not Less Infectious In US, Minorities Hit Hardest - CDC Director

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

COVID-19 Not Less Infectious in US, Minorities Hit Hardest - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The pace of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US appears to have peaked with fewer cases and deaths compared to a month ago, but that does not mean there is any less danger from the virus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield said on Thursday.

"No," Redfield said at a congressional hearing when asked if the virus is now less infectious. "In fact, we must lessen the impact of COVID-19 on  African Americans, Hispanics, Latino American, Indian and Alaska natives who are being disproportionately affected by this disease."

The United States is the country worst hit by the pandemic, with nearly 2 million infections and 110,000 deaths from the outbreak, or about a third of the 6.6 million cases and quarter of the 390,000 fatalities globally.

Yet, after more than two months of economic lockdowns and social distancing and other safety measures, the pandemic's impact on America seems to have peaked, with just about 500 deaths a day now compared to the more than 1,000 daily between certain stretches in late March and early April.

President Donald Trump, who stands for reelection in November, has been pushing the 50 US states to fully reopen businesses to mitigate further economic fallout from the pandemic, which has already left 43 million Americans jobless in the last three months. His aggressive push for reopen has earned the president criticism that he's risking a second wave of infections.

Redfield, testifying at a hearing called by Trump's Democrat rivals to discuss the government's response to the pandemic, avoided commenting on whether the administration was being hasty in pushing for a full reopen in the country.

Related Topics

Hearing India Trump United States March April November From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

26 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

29 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

29 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.