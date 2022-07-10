COVID-19 Now Almost Indistinguishable From Other Viral Respiratory Infections - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The coronavirus infection is now practically indistinguishable from other acute respiratory viral infections in terms of symptoms, bit it can exacerbate various diseases, Nataliya Pshenichnaya, the Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

"Covid is now almost indistinguishable in terms of disease progress and symptoms from other viral respiratory infections. However, it remains insidious, causing exacerbations or manifestations of various autoimmune diseases, diseases of the skin, lungs, musculoskeletal system, cardiovascular system, with the development of various thromboembolic complications," Pshenichnaya said.

She specified that if a patient is exhibiting prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, they should seek professional medical care, since this could be a sign of a worsening chronic medical condition that the patient might not have been aware of.

More than 3,500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours, and 45 people have died from COVID-19, including seven in Moscow alone, according to the Federal response center. Over 3,000 people have recovered over the 24-hour period, which is 10.7% more than the day before.

In total, over 1,100 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Russia over the past 24 hours, which is an 11.1% decrease from the day before. In Moscow, 113 new hospitalizations were reported.