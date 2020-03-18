UrduPoint.com
Covid-19: Number Of Cases Continue To Soar World Over, UNICEF ED Henrietta Fore Warns

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

One week since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the number of cases continues to soar around the world

MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) , One week since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the number of cases continues to soar around the world.

Hundreds of millions of children are not in school, UNICEF said on Wednesday.

Parents and caregivers are working remotely whenever they can. Borders have been closed. Lives have been upended, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a press statement on the COVID-19 pandemic issued on Wednesday.

These are uncharted waters for all of us. At UNICEF, we are fighting a new virus, debunking myths and battling misinformation, all while looking after the well-being of our staff and our own families, he said.

Our life-saving work to provide children with health, education, nutrition and protection has never been more critical.

With millions of children uprooted, affected by wars, dying from preventable causes, out of school, or missing out on essential vaccines, the need for support has never been greater.

UNICEF is working to help prevent the spread of the virus among communities in the affected countries. We are sharing accurate information on how to keep families safe, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics, and mitigating the impact of the outbreak on children's access to health, education and social services.

Now more than ever, we count on our donors to continue supporting our mission for those with nothing and no one despite these difficult times."

