COVID-19 Origin Must Be Discussed Only Within WHO Framework - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) BRICS countries believe all question regarding the origin of the coronavirus should be discussed under the WHO and all attempts to politicize the pandemic, including vaccines, must be stopped, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We all, at least the BRICS countries, support the central role of the World Health Organization in this area of international cooperation... If anyone has additional questions [regarding the origin of the coronavirus], they should to be discussed with all the other countries within the World Health Organization," Lavrov said at a press conference after the virtual BRICS Ministerial Meeting.

He expressed regret that attempts were made to politicize the current situation and that China and Russia were blamed for them.

"Of course, it is what President Macron called the 'war on vaccines.' But to our great regret and contrary to the facts, he has declared Russia and China to be the main instigators of this so-called new world war," he noted.

Lavrov further urged international partners to refrain from using the pandemic to "score political points" and speculate about the virus or the vaccines registered with the WHO.

"It is obvious that we need to unite our efforts and focus not on finding the culprits, but on dealing with the problem that is truly global and affects all countries," Lavrov stressed.

On Sunday, British media reported that the UK intelligence has been investigating a possible leak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The report came following accusations made earlier by UK Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Birger Sorensen, who claimed to have proven that the virus was of laboratory origin and that China made attempts of "deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data" to make the virus appear natural, transmitted from bats.

Beijing has repeatedly denied such accusations.

In January, international experts traveled to Wuhan where they examined a laboratory, hospitals and markets for clues on the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The expert mission of the WHO then compiled a report, saying that a leak of the new coronavirus from a laboratory in Wuhan was very unlikely. The report, released in March, said that the new virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary host.

After the publication, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that China had withheld data from international experts during their visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan where SARS-CoV-2 is believed to have started circulating in November 2019. The United States and 13 other nations have jointly expressed their concerns over the WHO report saying that it was late in coming and failed to include complete data and samples.

US President Joe Biden ordered the intelligence community to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus and to report their findings to him within 90 days.