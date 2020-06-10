UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Origin Not Necessarily In China, Merely Found There First - Ambassador

Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:48 PM

China cannot say for sure that COVID-19 originated within its borders just because it discovered the disease earlier than the rest of the world, Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) China cannot say for sure that COVID-19 originated within its borders just because it discovered the disease earlier than the rest of the world, Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday.

In May, more than 100 countries at the World Health Assembly, the WHO decision-making body, backed a call for an investigation into the coronavirus disease's origin, despite previous opposition from Beijing.

"There an outbreak in China, but we cannot say that the original source of the coronavirus was in China.

We simply detected it earlier than the rest, and took measures," the ambassador said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus disease designated by specialists as COVID-19. The infection has so far has killed about 410,000 people worldwide.

