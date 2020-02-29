UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Outbreak: Ambassador Hashmi Appreciates China's Efforts For Controlling Virus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:09 PM

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has expressed a deep appreciation for the Chinese government and nation for their hard work, commitment and efforts for controlling the novel coronavirus.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has expressed a deep appreciation for the Chinese government and nation for their hard work, commitment and efforts for controlling the novel coronavirus.

In her goodwill message telecast by CGTN, she said, "I would like to express a deep appreciation for the hard work, commitment and efforts that have been made by the Chinese government, doctors and medics for controlling the novel coronavirus".� Ambassador Hashmi said kind of efforts made by the Chinese government was not possible for any other country to put in place. "We wish them success in fighting and overcoming this coronavirus".

� She said that in this difficult time, the government, people of Pakistan were standing firmly shoulder-to-shoulder with the Chinese brothers and sisters and would continue to do so and added, "we also wish success to their doctors and to people of Wuhan".� According to latest data, over 79,389 confirmed cases have so far been reported in China with 2,838 deaths (including 2 in Hong Kong and 1 in Taiwan). So far, around 39,049 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Till now, over 5,800 confirmed cases, 85 deaths have been reported from outside of China.

