COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed in Berlin Prison Holding 270 Inmates - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) An outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been detected in a prison in Berlin's Moabit neighborhood with five out of 270 inmates found to have been infected with the virus, local media reported.

According to Der Tagesspiegel newspaper, both prisoners and prison employees were completely isolated on Thursday after five people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

All inmates and employees of the prison are now set to be tested for the coronavirus, the newspaper reported, adding that the situation is under control, as confirmed by the local authorities.

Der Tagesspiegel also said that one of the inmates who subsequently tested positive for the virus was transferred to another prison in the Tegel neighborhood. As a result, one part of the Tegel prison was fully isolated, with all prisoners also set to be tested next week.