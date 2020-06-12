UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupting Women's Access To Reproductive Care, Contraception - UNFPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupting Women's Access to Reproductive Care, Contraception - UNFPA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted women's access to reproductive health care and contraception, putting thousands of lives at risk, the executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, said Friday.

"With COVID-19 affecting health systems, many pregnant women are being cut off from reproductive health care. Many thousands could die from preventable complications of pregnancy and childbirth," Kanem said during a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing.

The UNFPA official added that many women across the globe did not have suitable access to maternity care even before the outbreak of COVID-19 and that these issues had deteriorated further over recent months.

"Even before the emergence of COVID-19, for millions of women timely, high-quality maternal health care was unavailable, it was inaccessible or it was not affordable. Now with the pandemic, we are seeing an exacerbation of already limited access to care putting women's health and lives at risk," Kanem remarked.

Six months of COVID-19 lockdowns or curfews could result in 47 million women across the world losing their access to contraception, the UNFPA official stated.

Maternity wards and sexual health clinics in many countries have either closed or have reduced capacity as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced medical providers to limit many of their elective health care services.

Related Topics

World United Nations Women From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

32 minutes ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

58 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.