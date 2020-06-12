(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted women's access to reproductive health care and contraception, putting thousands of lives at risk, the executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, said Friday.

"With COVID-19 affecting health systems, many pregnant women are being cut off from reproductive health care. Many thousands could die from preventable complications of pregnancy and childbirth," Kanem said during a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing.

The UNFPA official added that many women across the globe did not have suitable access to maternity care even before the outbreak of COVID-19 and that these issues had deteriorated further over recent months.

"Even before the emergence of COVID-19, for millions of women timely, high-quality maternal health care was unavailable, it was inaccessible or it was not affordable. Now with the pandemic, we are seeing an exacerbation of already limited access to care putting women's health and lives at risk," Kanem remarked.

Six months of COVID-19 lockdowns or curfews could result in 47 million women across the world losing their access to contraception, the UNFPA official stated.

Maternity wards and sexual health clinics in many countries have either closed or have reduced capacity as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced medical providers to limit many of their elective health care services.