COVID-19 Outbreak Erupts On Italian Cruise Liner - Reports

Published January 04, 2022 | 01:50 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) More than 150 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on an Italian cruise ship that arrived in Genoa from the French port of Marseille on Monday morning, media said.

The luxurious ship MSC Grandiosa of the Costa Crociere cruise line was allowed to dock in the Italian port and the passengers were isolated in their cabins, the Ansa news agency said.

Most of the passengers are Italian nationals. Those found to be infected will be bused home, while foreigners will be taken to a care home. The other 5,000 people on board the liner will be allowed to continue their cruise along the Italian coast.

