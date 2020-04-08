COVID-19 Outbreak in New York City Hits Minorities Hardest - Mayor De Blasio

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City has disproportionally affected minority communities with Hispanics accounting for 34 percent of all deaths from the disease, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City has disproportionally affected minority communities with Hispanics accounting for 34 percent of all deaths from the disease, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"COVID-19 in the city, first and foremost, has affected the Hispanic community with 34 percent of the deaths," de Blasio said. "That community is about 29 percent of all New Yorkers in terms of population, but 34 percent of the deaths."

De Blasio also noted that 28 percent of New York City residents who died from COVID-19 are blacks, 27 percent are whites and seven percent Asians.

The mayor said New York City authorities will immediately implement a plan that would focus on public hospitals and double down on its efforts to ensure that the facilities have enough medical equipment, supplies and personnel to serve everyone who needs health care, regardless of their background and income.

"There is still a reality that folks with more resources get more health care," de Blasio said.

In addition, de Blasio announced the launching of a major multi-million Dollar media campaign in 14 different languages that would concentrate on communities of color and immigrants to help them navigate on how to protect themselves amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

De Blasio also said that over the next several days, the city will employ health care workers to directly reach out to people in the greatest need from different ethnic groups to educate and inform them where they can receive help.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has almost 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 12,912 deaths due to the disease.