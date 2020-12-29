COVID-19 Outbreak in Seoul Prison Counts Over 700 Cases, 1 Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in the Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul, which is directly managed by the government, has reached 762 and one infected inmate has died, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

The cluster in the Dongbu prison was discovered in mid-December and has since contributed to South Korea's daily increase in cases surpassing triple-digit figures.

The news agency quoted Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun apologizing for the outbreak and saying that "the possibility of additional community transmission is low, as most patients are inmates."

According to the report, 233 more cases were detected at Dongbu throughout this week, including inmates, employees, family members and acquaintances.

One inmate reportedly died on Sunday while receiving treatment.

The South Korean government transferred 345 infected inmates with mild or no symptoms, excluding seniors and those with underlying health conditions, to another correctional facility not far from Seoul. Citing Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, the news agency said the government would undertake additional measures to contain the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, health authorities in South Korea have confirmed a cumulative total of 58,725 cases, including 859 deaths.