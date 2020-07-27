UrduPoint.com
BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Vietnam that has resulted in four people testing positive has been caused by a new type of the disease that is more infectious, government health experts said on Monday.

Over the past weekend, three positive tests for the coronavirus disease were registered in the city of Da Nang and one other case was detected in the neighboring province of Quang Nam. The outbreak is linked to three hospitals in the region, government health officials said in a press release that was published by the government's official media portal.

Genome analysis has shown that the disease is a new type of COVID-19 that is believed to be more infectious, Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long was cited as saying.

Leading Vietnamese medical experts have been sent to the coastal region to help contain the outbreak.

Two of the individuals who tested positive in the region over the past weekend are currently requiring the use of ventilation devices, the government confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, the Vietnamese government announced that 80,000 tourists currently in Da Nang would be evacuated over the next four days.

Since the start of the outbreak, 420 cases of the coronavirus disease have been detected in Vietnam. There have been no registered deaths linked to the disease to date.

