COVID-19 Outbreak Will Prompt In-Depth Analysis Of Russia's Health Care System - Golikova

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

COVID-19 Outbreak Will Prompt In-Depth Analysis of Russia's Health Care System - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Russian government will conduct an in-depth analysis of the Russian health care system and its development streams in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Sunday during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"Of course, yes.

And this is a definite answer," Golikova said in response to a question regarding whether the Russian health care system, and its overall development, needed to be analyzed moving forward.

Golikova added that there is yet to be a wide-raging cure for COVID-19 at this stage, despite the work of researchers across the globe.

"All countries are in search of treatments. Some approaches have been identified, but there is still no panacea," she said.

As of Sunday, 15,770 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Russia.

