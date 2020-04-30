UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Outbreaks At US Meat Plants Threat To Essential Food Supplies - Maryland Governor

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

COVID-19 Outbreaks at US Meat Plants Threat to Essential Food Supplies - Maryland Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a very significant effect on US meat processing facilities and represents a threat to the essential food supply chain in the United States, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan during a press conference.

"These outbreaks are not only serious public health concerns, they are also a potential threat Maryland's leading agricultural industry and to our nation's essential food supplies chain," Hogan told reporters on Wednesday.

The governor noted that Maryland has conformed at least 262 COVID-19 cases associated with poultry workers.

Hogan said the local authorities have taken serious measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the plants.

"We dispatched state epidemiologists to the affected areas, we focus on testing support, contact tracing," he said, adding that the authorities also opened additional sites to testing workers from affected facilities.

Hogan thanked the Trump administration for swiftly responding on the request for Federal assistance that the governors have sent to the White House, including dispatching specialists and providing additional support.

The United States has confirmed more than 1,030,000 COVID-19 cases with 60,207 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Governor White House Trump United States From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

36 minutes ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

1 hour ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

46 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

3 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.