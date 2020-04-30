COVID-19 Outbreaks at US Meat Plants Threat to Essential Food Supplies - Maryland Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a very significant effect on US meat processing facilities and represents a threat to the essential food supply chain in the United States, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan during a press conference.

"These outbreaks are not only serious public health concerns, they are also a potential threat Maryland's leading agricultural industry and to our nation's essential food supplies chain," Hogan told reporters on Wednesday.

The governor noted that Maryland has conformed at least 262 COVID-19 cases associated with poultry workers.

Hogan said the local authorities have taken serious measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the plants.

"We dispatched state epidemiologists to the affected areas, we focus on testing support, contact tracing," he said, adding that the authorities also opened additional sites to testing workers from affected facilities.

Hogan thanked the Trump administration for swiftly responding on the request for Federal assistance that the governors have sent to the White House, including dispatching specialists and providing additional support.

The United States has confirmed more than 1,030,000 COVID-19 cases with 60,207 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.