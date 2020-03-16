UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Russia's Military Cooperation With Partners - Government Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is influencing Russia's military cooperation with other countries, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency, said on Monday, adding that face-to-face meetings with partners are set to decrease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is influencing Russia's military cooperation with other countries, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency, said on Monday, adding that face-to-face meetings with partners are set to decrease.

"Of course, we are especially concerned about the factor of the coronavirus, it surely affects our activities for one simple reason military cooperation is, first of all, an international activity," Shugayev said in an interview with the Russia-24 tv channel.

Shugayev added that the volume of offline meetings will decrease considerably.

On March 11, the COVID-19 outbreak was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Coronavirus fears have already prompted many countries worldwide to shut their borders to foreigners.

2 minutes ago

