UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is Global Community - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:41 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is Global Community - Putin

The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder of how fragile the global community is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder of how fragile the global community is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has become another reminder of how fragile our community is, how vulnerable it is," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Putin also called on the international community to abandon "inappropriate ambitions" and work on the COVID-19 response together.

In addition, the Russian president said that the COVID-19 death toll outnumbers the death toll of the First World War.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin World War Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, ..

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, Jhanda Chichi

2 minutes ago
 1609 active cases of dengue reported, 207 admitted ..

1609 active cases of dengue reported, 207 admitted in hospitals

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

2 minutes ago
 UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification ..

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification of Hong Kong District Council ..

5 minutes ago
 Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment ..

Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation

5 minutes ago
 Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.