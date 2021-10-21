COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is Global Community - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder of how fragile the global community is, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has become another reminder of how fragile our community is, how vulnerable it is," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Putin also called on the international community to abandon "inappropriate ambitions" and work on the COVID-19 response together.

In addition, the Russian president said that the COVID-19 death toll outnumbers the death toll of the First World War.