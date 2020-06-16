COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Biological Safety Problem Into Sharp Focus - Gorbachev Foundation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the biological safety problem, which remains unsolved; it has revealed failures in the existing biosafety mechanisms; and it has also thrown into spotlight the need to strengthen control over the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention, according to a fresh report by the Gorbachev Foundation (the International Foundation for Socio-economic and Political Studies).

"The crisis has brought into focus the fact that the biological safety problem has not been solved globally, with regards to both its medical and sanitary aspect, and the prevention of military usage of modern biological achievements," the report, dubbed "Pandemic as a challenge and a new mentality in the XXI century" and seen by Sputnik, read.

According to the authors of the report, lack of trust between leading nations is the most important problem, not "sluggishness" of the World Health Organization.

Instead of putting forward multiple accusations, the world should focus on "real international cooperation, with a focus on areas that have not received due attention yet," the report read on.

International medical and sanitary regulations, adopted back in 2005, are meant to ensure biological safety, the experts recalled.

"Obviously, the history of emergence of the pandemic reveals a significant failure of the mechanisms envisioned by these international regulations. Therefore, it is necessary to hold a political- and expert-level discussion on ways to increase the efficiency of these mechanisms, toughen measures regarding their implementation, and establish reasons behind the emergence of pandemics," the report said.

The Gorbachev Foundation expressed the belief that the coronavirus crisis also brings into focus the need for a mechanism to control the implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.