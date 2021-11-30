MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic brings no optimism and it's hard to predict how it will attack next, Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

"The situation with the pandemic does not make us optimistic. New strains are appearing, it is very difficult to predict what will be an even more serious attack from the virus," Li said during an online meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.