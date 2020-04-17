COVID-19 Pandemic Calls for More Clarity on Biological Weapons - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic makes it obvious that more clarity is needed in the biological weapons sphere, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.

"I think everything that has happened is another occasion to reflect on the increased clarity needed in this sphere," Medvedev said.

Both Russia and the United States are participating in the convention on the biological weapon ban, but the US stopped authorizing relevant checks at some point, Medvedev recalled.

He called for respecting conventions and abiding by international laws.

"I am absolutely sure that we will need to alter the international legal base after the pandemic," Medvedev stressed.