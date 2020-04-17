UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Calls For More Clarity On Biological Weapons - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:35 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Calls for More Clarity on Biological Weapons - Medvedev

The coronavirus pandemic makes it obvious that more clarity is needed in the biological weapons sphere, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic makes it obvious that more clarity is needed in the biological weapons sphere, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference.

"I think everything that has happened is another occasion to reflect on the increased clarity needed in this sphere," Medvedev said.

Both Russia and the United States are participating in the convention on the biological weapon ban, but the US stopped authorizing relevant checks at some point, Medvedev recalled.

He called for respecting conventions and abiding by international laws.

"I am absolutely sure that we will need to alter the international legal base after the pandemic," Medvedev stressed.

Related Topics

Russia United States Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANP calls for opening of hospitals' emergencies

7 seconds ago

Virus terminates Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner's L ..

8 seconds ago

Smuggler arrested, cannabis seized in Kohat

10 seconds ago

Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD ..

11 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Accuses Lower House Speaker Mai ..

3 minutes ago

PU illegal appointments case adjourned till April ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.