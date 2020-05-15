(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Friday highly praised a resolution unanimously passed by the Senate of Pakistan and said that China would never forget Pakistan's support and medical supplies in a critical moment in its fight against COVID-19.

"China appreciates the relevant resolution. Since the start of the outbreak, China and Pakistan have supported and worked closely with each other to jointly fight the virus. We will never forget that," Zhao Lijian said while responding to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing held here.

He said that in a critical moment in China's fight against the virus, Pakistan poured in its domestic resources to help China with medical supplies.

The spokesperson said that China had also provided batches of grants to meet Pakistan's needs, sent experts and mobilized all sectors of society to donate supplies and goods to help Pakistan battle the novel coronavirus.

"This again proves that China and Pakistan are true friends and good brothers sharing wheal and woes," he added.

He remarked that the virus knew no borders and races. To smear and stigmatize other countries was to interfere with international cooperation against the virus. The right and the wrong were very clear and the justice always prevailed.

"We highly appreciate Pakistan's objective and just position on this issue and we will like to continue to uphold the vision of a community with shared future for mankind, strengthen cooperation with international community including Pakistan and work together to win this fight against the virus," he added.

It may be mentioned here that the Senate of Pakistan had unanimously passed a resolution yesterday expressing its gratitude to China, led by President Xi Jinping, for its decisive and timely measures to combat novel coronavirus and appreciating China's support to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.