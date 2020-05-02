UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Claims Lives Of 55 Journalists In 23 Countries - NGO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 10:49 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Claims Lives of 55 Journalists in 23 Countries - NGO

At least 55 journalists have died from the coronavirus disease in 23 countries, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization based in Geneva, revealed in a report dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day celebrated on May 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) At least 55 journalists have died from the coronavirus disease in 23 countries, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization based in Geneva, revealed in a report dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day celebrated on May 3.

"Since the beginning of March 2020, the PEC has started a corona-ticker to pay tribute to the journalists killed by the Covid-19 around the world. The safety of media workers is particularly at risk in this crisis because they must continue to provide information on the ground and testify by visiting hospitals, interviewing political, economic and scientific officials, doctors, nurses and patients.

The PEC team offers condolences to families and colleagues of the deceased," the statement read.

According to the PEC data, Ecuador has lost the most number of journalists - nine, followed by the United States with eight reported deaths. Brazil has lost four media workers, the United Kingdom and Spain - three each. A 36-year-old Russian journalist Anastasia Petrova from Perm also died from coronavirus.

On March 11, the Word Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases and over 240,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia Died Pakistan Engineering Council Perm Geneva Spain Ecuador Brazil United Kingdom United States March May 2020 Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs pushes shipping against tide of coro ..

6 minutes ago

Almost 1,200 Russian Servicemen Have COVID-19 - De ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in P ..

2 minutes ago

Islamic State Attacks Shia Militia Group in Iraq, ..

2 minutes ago

French Government Reviews Extending Sanitary State ..

2 minutes ago

New York State Reports 299 COVID-19 Deaths in Past ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.