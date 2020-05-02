COVID-19 Pandemic Claims Lives of 55 Journalists in 23 Countries - NGO

At least 55 journalists have died from the coronavirus disease in 23 countries, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization based in Geneva, revealed in a report dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day celebrated on May 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) At least 55 journalists have died from the coronavirus disease in 23 countries, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization based in Geneva, revealed in a report dedicated to the World Press Freedom Day celebrated on May 3.

"Since the beginning of March 2020, the PEC has started a corona-ticker to pay tribute to the journalists killed by the Covid-19 around the world. The safety of media workers is particularly at risk in this crisis because they must continue to provide information on the ground and testify by visiting hospitals, interviewing political, economic and scientific officials, doctors, nurses and patients.

The PEC team offers condolences to families and colleagues of the deceased," the statement read.

According to the PEC data, Ecuador has lost the most number of journalists - nine, followed by the United States with eight reported deaths. Brazil has lost four media workers, the United Kingdom and Spain - three each. A 36-year-old Russian journalist Anastasia Petrova from Perm also died from coronavirus.

On March 11, the Word Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases and over 240,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.