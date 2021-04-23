UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:27 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Costs Push UK State Borrowing to Highest Record Since 1947 - ONS

The UK Treasury borrowed 303.1 billion pounds ($421 billion) in the financial year ending in March 2021 to pay for the schemes the government implemented to keep workers in jobs and support businesses while trying to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The UK Treasury borrowed 303.1 billion Pounds ($421 billion) in the financial year ending in March 2021 to pay for the schemes the government implemented to keep workers in jobs and support businesses while trying to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a substantial impact on the economy and subsequently on public sector borrowing and debt," the ONS' report said.

According to the official body, the figure was 246.1 billion pounds ($340.9 billion) more than in the previous financial year and the highest nominal public sector borrowing since records began in March 1947.

The ONS said that in terms of Gross Domestic Product, the public sector net borrowing was equivalent to 14.5%, the highest such ratio since the end of World War II, when the deficit stood at 15.2%.

Under the government's scheme to prevent massive layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, employers can apply for a grant to cover 80% of the salary of their employees that could not work due to the pandemic.

The initiative, which has benefitted millions of workers in the UK, was initially set to expire in April but has been extended until late September.

