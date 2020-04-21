UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Could Almost Double Number Of People Facing Acute Hunger Globally - WFP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:01 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Could Almost Double Number of People Facing Acute Hunger Globally - WFP

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Tuesday that economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the number of people worldwide suffering from acute hunger will almost double, increasing from the 2019 level of 135 million to 265 million in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UN's World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Tuesday that economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the number of people worldwide suffering from acute hunger will almost double, increasing from the 2019 level of 135 million to 265 million in 2020.

"The number of people facing acute food insecurity (IPC/CH 3 or worse) stands to rise to 265 million in 2020, up by 130 million from the 135 million in 2019, as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a WFP projection," the press release said.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 corresponds to an acute food and livelihood crisis and means that at least 20 percent of households have significant food consumption gaps. Phase 4 is a humanitarian emergency, and the last phase is famine.

Related Topics

World United Nations 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister ..

6 minutes ago

‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked ..

6 minutes ago

Date of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Talks Remains U ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Saw Reports on Kim's Medical Treatmen ..

7 minutes ago

Finland Requests From Russia Access to Soviet Arch ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely to Increase Home Violence, Social ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.