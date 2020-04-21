COVID-19 Pandemic Could Almost Double Number of People Facing Acute Hunger Globally - WFP

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Tuesday that economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the number of people worldwide suffering from acute hunger will almost double, increasing from the 2019 level of 135 million to 265 million in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UN's World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Tuesday that economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the number of people worldwide suffering from acute hunger will almost double, increasing from the 2019 level of 135 million to 265 million in 2020.

"The number of people facing acute food insecurity (IPC/CH 3 or worse) stands to rise to 265 million in 2020, up by 130 million from the 135 million in 2019, as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a WFP projection," the press release said.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 corresponds to an acute food and livelihood crisis and means that at least 20 percent of households have significant food consumption gaps. Phase 4 is a humanitarian emergency, and the last phase is famine.