COVID-19 Pandemic Could Wipe Out Generation of Progress on Gender Equality - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic could erase the progress achieved on gender equality unless countries urgently act to advance women's rights, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres was speaking at the UN General Assembly meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women that took place in Beijing.

"Women and girls are bearing the brunt of the massive social and economic impact of the pandemic," Guterres said. "Unless we act now, COVID-19 could wipe out a generation of fragile progress towards gender equality."

The UN Secretary General said the world is currently seeing a women-led recession as women employed in the informal economy are first to lose their jobs amid the pandemic.

Guterres noted the World Bank has estimated it could take 150 years for women to achieve gender parity in lifetime earned income.

Moreover, Guterres pointed out that women continue to suffer from gender-based violence. One woman in three still faces some form of violence, and, in 2017 alone, an average of 137 women worldwide were killed by their family members every day.

Violent and abusive practices against women have increased worldwide the ongoing pandemic, Guterres said.

"COVID-19 demonstrates that we urgently need a strong push to meet the unfulfilled promise of Beijing," Guterres added.

To reverse the negative trends, Guterres called on governments to take concrete actions to promote women's leadership and participation, expand social safety nets to women in the informal economy, and implement urgent measures to end gender-based violence.