UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Could Wipe Out Generation Of Progress On Gender Equality - UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:50 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Could Wipe Out Generation of Progress on Gender Equality - UN Chief

The novel coronavirus pandemic could erase the progress achieved on gender equality unless countries urgently act to advance women's rights, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic could erase the progress achieved on gender equality unless countries urgently act to advance women's rights, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres was speaking at the UN General Assembly meeting on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women that took place in Beijing.

"Women and girls are bearing the brunt of the massive social and economic impact of the pandemic," Guterres said. "Unless we act now, COVID-19 could wipe out a generation of fragile progress towards gender equality."

The UN Secretary General said the world is currently seeing a women-led recession as women employed in the informal economy are first to lose their jobs amid the pandemic.

Guterres noted the World Bank has estimated it could take 150 years for women to achieve gender parity in lifetime earned income.

Moreover, Guterres pointed out that women continue to suffer from gender-based violence. One woman in three still faces some form of violence, and, in 2017 alone, an average of 137 women worldwide were killed by their family members every day.

Violent and abusive practices against women have increased worldwide the ongoing pandemic, Guterres said.

"COVID-19 demonstrates that we urgently need a strong push to meet the unfulfilled promise of Beijing," Guterres added.

To reverse the negative trends, Guterres called on governments to take concrete actions to promote women's leadership and participation, expand social safety nets to women in the informal economy, and implement urgent measures to end gender-based violence.

Related Topics

Assembly World World Bank United Nations Beijing Progress Women 2017 Family From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister wears pink ribbon to join breast ca ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Opposes Debate Changes That Cover for Biden ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan being seen as a top tourist,investment de ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.