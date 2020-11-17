UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Cut Nuclear Propulsion Fleet Staff By 80% - Admiral

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

COVID-19 Pandemic Cut Nuclear Propulsion Fleet Staff by 80% - Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic reduced US nuclear submarine staff levels by 80 percent, Director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Admiral Frank Caldwell said at a symposium.

"COVID 19 reduced US submarine planning command and engineering to 20-30 percent of manpower at one point," Caldwell said on Monday.

The Navy was able to reduce or eliminate delays on nuclear propulsion construction and development programs by using such expedients as staggering shifts and having staffers telecommute, Caldwell said.

Later in the symposium, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) for Operations, Plans & Strategy Vice Admiral Philip Sawyer said that he believed COVID-19 could not be completely eliminated although it would be greatly reduced in frequency and risk. The Navy would have to learn to live with it and manage it as it had done with the flu, he added.

Related Topics

Nuclear Caldwell

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

3 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

3 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

3 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

4 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.