COVID-19 Pandemic Discourages Chinese Citizens From Having Children - Statistics Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:09 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Chinese citizens' willingness to have children, Ning Jizhe, the commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, said on Tuesday, citing birthrate data

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Chinese citizens' willingness to have children, Ning Jizhe, the commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, said on Tuesday, citing birthrate data.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Ning described the 1.3 birthrates as a relatively low indicator, tying it to the decrease in the number of women of childbearing age and a gradual weakening of the impact of the country's 2015 two-child policy.

"If we analyze the year 2020, [we will see that] the coronavirus pandemic raised life's unpredictability and concerns about having childbirth in a hospital, as well as lowered citizens' readiness to have children," Ning said, adding that social, economic, and cultural factors also play their part.

In the late 1970s, Beijing implemented the so-called one family - one child policy in order to curb the country's demographic growth. The policy allowed city dwellers to have only one child, while residents of rural areas were allowed to have two if the first one was a girl. Later on, this led to its own demographic issues, such as a gender and age imbalance among the population.

In 2015, Beijing decided to scrap its one-child policy, allowing families to have a second child. President Xi Jinping remarked that it would allow to balance out the country's population and facilitate the country's development.

